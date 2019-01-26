Two Japanese naval aircraft reach Karachi for Aman 2019 exercise

Karachi: Pakistan Navy is hosting the 6th series of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 in February 2019 at Karachi.



In this backdrop, two Japanese Naval P3C aircraft of Deployed Maritime Force for Anti-Piracy Enforcement (DAPE) visited PNS MEHRAN for Pre AMAN-19 exercise.

Japanese aircrew participated in various events including Search & Rescue (SAR) and Counter Piracy (CP) Exercises along with Pakistan Navy aircrew.

Japanese contingent also visited Maritime and PAF museums to learn about PN and PAF historic achievements. A farewell dinner for the contingent was hosted by Commander Naval Aviation which was attended by Japanese aircrew along with senior representatives and dignitaries of Japan.

Visit by Japanese aircraft is reflective of strong mutual desire to improve the level of coordination and interoperability at operational and tactical level. The visit focused not only to enhance good relations but also combating & countering illicit activities particularly in North Arabian Sea (NAS). Subsequently, aircraft participation in Maritime exercises afforded ample opportunity to participating aircrew to enhance interoperability for SAR & CP operations in befitting and professional manner.

Arrival of Japanese aircrafts is indeed a hallmark of Maritime Partnership between Pakistan Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force. It is believed that JMSDF aircraft visit to Pakistan will further foster Navy to Navy relations and will go long way in improving friendly relations and give impetus to diplomatic & military ties between Pakistan & Japan.