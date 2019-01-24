Sindh govt given six-week time to introduce new police laws

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the provincial government to legislate new police laws within six weeks.

According to Geo News, the orders came as the court heard contempt of court pleas against chief secretary, IG Sindh and others.

Applicant's lawyer Faisal Siddiqui said the court in September 2017 ordered the government to introduce amendments in police rules.

He said the government has no right to stay if it is unable to enact police laws.

The lawyer said two contempt of court petitions were also filed against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah but he has received no response.

Advocate General Sindh Salman Talabuddin said new laws for police department has been drafted and sent to the cabinet. He said time of six more weeks were required for the approval.

The court then granted six-week time to Sindh government and adjourned the hearing.