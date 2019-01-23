Ayyan Ali ordered to appear on February 15

RAWALPINDI: Judge Special Court Customs Arshad Hussain Bhutta Wednesday rejected Model Ayyan Ali's applications seeking permanent exemption from appearance, disposal of the currency smuggling case, and suspension of arrest warrants.



The court after hearing arguments from both sides reserved the judgment on January 18.

But today as hearing resumed, Ayyan was ordered to appear before the court on the next hearing on February 15, else she would be declared absconder.