Zulfi Bukhari meets Iraqi President Barham Salih, discusses job opportunities for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari called on Iraqi President Barham Salih at his office in Baghdad today.



Both the dignitaries discussed the issues of mutual interests. Pakistani labor force in Iraq came under discussion.

Zulfikar Bukhari apprised the Iraqi President that Pakistan seeks an increase in its labor force in Iraq amid the development activities in the country.

The meeting included the agenda of importing more Pakistani skilled and non-skilled manpower to Iraq.

Zulfikar Bukhari said that the economic potential of Iraq is not to be underestimated. The economic possibilities in the country present unprecedented opportunities for Pakistani workforce, he added.

He went on to say that all the economic sectors in Iraq have the potential to see extraordinary growth in future and Pakistan has ample supply of manpower that can prove to be crucial for the development activities in Iraq.

Both the dignitaries agreed upon creating a mechanism to increase supply of Pakistani manpower to Iraq.

On the occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari emphasized that the government of Pakistan is committed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. More opportunities will present themselves to Pakistanis in future, he said.

There is a positive response being received from Gulf countries for the import of skilled and non-skilled manpower from Pakistan.