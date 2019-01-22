Govt committed to overhaul decades-old system despite obstacles: Naeem ul Haq

LAHORE: Prime Minister's Special Assistant Naeem-ul-Haq said on Tuesday that the government was facing many obstacles in overhauling the decades- old system, but he said that changes were made at personal level.



Addressing a press conference here, he added that tragic incident of Sahiwal, Model Town and killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud were the result of obsolete police system.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to changing this non-delivering system at all costs so as to ensure justice and restoration of public confidence in the government, he added.

To a question, he explained that in the Model Town carnage, the then government''s direct orders were involved, while in Sahiwal incident no such factor was found.

Demand for giving a 30 days extension to Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Sahiwal incident was totally unacceptable, he said, asserting that officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were guilty as they opened fire at innocent family.

Naeemul Haq assured that after presentation of the Sahiwal JIT report, the government would take exemplary measures and ensure that such incidents do not happen in future.

To another question, he said that Prime Minister was being properly informed about Daesh; however, there was no such danger in Pakistan.

PM's Special Assistant mentioned that despite all odds, the government brought drastic changes in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police system.

To a question, he said that decision to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was taken to break the political log-jam and initiate legislation process in the parliament.

Despite huge challenges and economic constraints, he said, the PTI was managing to run the government affairs.



He said that PTI Additional Secretary Ejaz Chaudhry would also perform his responsibilities in Punjab as well.