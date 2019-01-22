Sahiwal killing: JIT presents initial report to CM Punjab

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Sahiwal shootout has presented its initial report to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar is chairing a high-level meeting where Sahiwal JIT members are also present.

Senior Minister Aleem Khan, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police and officials of concerned agencies are also attending the meeting.

The meeting is deliberating on the Sahiwal initial report, presented by the JIT team.

The investigating team has found no links of Khalil's family to terrorism, the sources said and added that CTD mishandled the situation.



The JIT was tasked to present its report in 72 hours, ended at 5:00PM today, however, earlier, the team head Punjab Police Additional Inspector General (AIG) Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah said it is not possible to submit a final report on the incident by 5pm today.

Earlier, the JIT head along with team members visited the site of the incident and recorded statements of three to four three eyewitnesses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the people that strict action will be taken against the culprits responsible for the Sahiwal tragedy as he returns from Qatar. The assurance was given by him before embarking on a trip of Qatar on Monday.



Four people including Khalil, his wife, 13 years old daughter and friend Zeeshan were killed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday.

The CTD had claimed to have killed four terrorists in Sahiwal near the toll plaza which later turned to be a fake encounter.



The deceased were identified as Khalil, his wife Nabeela, daughter Areeba and Khalil’s friend.

