Federal govt submits response on application for Uzair Baloch's court appearance

KARACHI: The federal government on Monday submitted its response to the Sindh High Court on an application regarding Uzair Baloch, an alleged Lyari gangster and leader of the banned People's Aman Committee.

According to Geo News, the federal government through its representative told Justice Aftab of the Sindh High Court that Uzair Baloch's trial is being carried out by a military court and the high court can not issue an order in this regard since a law on military courts came into effect.

Advocate Shaukat Hayat, a lawyer for Uzair Baloch's father, requested the court that he be informed whether son of his client was alive.

The high court judge asked him to relax and informed him that the suspect was alive.

The lawyer prayed the court that parents of the suspect be allowed to meet their son on human grounds.

The court then asked the federal government to submit its report on the request and adjourned the hearing to February 11.

On April 12, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted that Uzair Baloch was taken into custody by the army under the Pakistan Army Act on charges of espionage (leakage of sensitive security information to foreign intelligence agencies).



