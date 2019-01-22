Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 22 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: More widespread rain is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at scattered places in Peshawar, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions.



Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is still affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

Few moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. More snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at a number of places in the country.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Islamabad (Golra 44, Saidpur 39, IIAP 37, Bokra 31, Z.P 27), Murree 38, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 29, Shamsabad 28), Sialkot (A/P 24, City 20), Gujranwala 23, Gujrat 22, Lahore (A/P 20, City 16), Hafizabad 17, Jhelum 15, Okara, Sahiwal 14, M.B.Din 12, Mangla, Narowal 10, Bahawalpur (AP 09, city 08), Kasur 09, Kamra 08, Khanpur 05, Bahawalnager, Faisalabad, T.T.Singh 03, Sargodha 02, Chakwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 43, Balakot 33, Pattan 30, Kalam 29, Kakul 28, Saidu Sharif 21, Chitral 12, Mirkhani, Drosh 06, Dir (upper, lower 05), Parachinar 01, Sindh: Karachi (University road 40, Phelwan Ghot 33, Landhi 31, A/P 19, PAF Masroor 18, Nazimabad 14, Shahrah e Faisal 12, Ghulshan e Hadid 10, North Karachi 07), Padidan 17, Sakrand 15, Rohri 13, Tandojam 12, Dadu 11, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Mirpurkhas 09, Sukkur, Jacobabad 07, Larkana, Hyderabad 06, Moenjodaro 04, , Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 39, Rawalakot 30, Kotli 23, Garidupatta 14, GB: Hunza 10, Bunji 04, Skardu 03, Chillas, Bagrote 01. Snowfall (Inch): Kalam 23, Malamjabba 13, Chitral 06, Astore 04, Skardu, Murree, Drosh 02, Hunza Trace.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Gupis, Bagrote -07°C, Skardu -06°C, Parachinar, Astore -04, Kalat, Malamjabba, Kalam, Hunza, Quetta -03°C, Drosh -02°C, Rawalakot, Dalbandin, Mirkhani -01°C.