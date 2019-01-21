Saudi Arabia announces new work rules for women

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Ministry of Labour and Social Development (MLSD) has launched an initiative to set new standards for work environment suitable for women, aiming to improve it and make it more attractive.

The initiative aims to provide more work opportunities for Saudi women, Khaleej Times reported.

The proposed decision includes avoiding any measures that would curb the freedom of women that is in violation of the labour system and wage parity.

Female workers must be provided a suitable place to perform prayers and take rest.

It also proposes that all workplaces with women must include private toilets and separate work areas or counters and specifies working hours for women - ending latest by 11pm.

Women working in industrial areas would work only till 6pm.