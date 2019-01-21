Sahiwal incident: ‘Encounter’ policy must end, says Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Monday said that decades of tolerance by the state for killings through ‘encounters’ must now end.



Lambasting the Sahiwal incident in which four persons were killed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday, the minister said ‘what was tolerated, even encouraged by prev govts/state must end now as we strengthen Rule of Law & accountability for all’.

“From Rao Anwar to the Sahiwal incident - as part of the govt it is our duty to end decades of tolerance for killings thru ‘encounters’,” she further added.

The gruesome incident that took place on G.T Road, CTD personnel shot dead four passengers in a car and declared them as terrorists.

Later, the media exposed the false claims of the law enforcement agency that the travelers were not criminals.