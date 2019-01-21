Karachi receives winter rain

KARACHI: It came as a big surprise to Karachiites, as winter rain hit several parts of metropolis late on Sunday after clouds secretly gathered over the port city, and it is expected to remain here till Monday morning.



It was an unusual night for Karachi as suddenly the sky covered with clouds that exploded with thunder and lightning to pour down.

As usual, soon after the first drop of rain fell down, power breakdowns were reported in many parts of the provincial capital.

The rain of the season for the metropolis began in I. I. Chundrigar Road, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir, New Karachi , North Krachi, Liaqatabad, Federal B Area, Kharadar, Saddar, North Nazimabad and adjoining areas which turned the weather chillier, dampening the roads causing those commuting on motorcycles to slip.

Meanwhile, the meteorological office has forecast more rain, saying intermittent rainfall will continue till Monday morning, adding that the weather in the city on Monday would be partly cloudy and the minimum temperature would range between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius.

A cold wave rolled in across Pakistan again on Sunday morning as it snowed in several areas while it rained in other regions.

