PTI has turned Punjab into police state, says Bilawal after Sahiwal incident

KARACHI :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday condemned the Sahiwal incident which saw four people killed by police.

In a statement issued by the PPP, he said the Sahiwal tragedy is a message to the citizens that they should not go out of their homes with families in Naya Pakistan.



"Killing of parents in front of their innocent children is a slap on the faces of those making false claims of good governance," said the PPP chairman in a statement.

"It is the result of Tehreek-e-Insaf's good governance that the government has disappeared after such a huge tragedy," he said sarcastically.

He said the PTI has turned Punjab into a police state.

"The announcements of investigation of Sahiwal tragedy by PTI's government is nothing but attempts to headlines' grabbing," Bilawal Bhutto was quoted as saying.

He said how can people believe that PTI's government is able to provide justice to the family of victims.



