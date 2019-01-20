Sahiwal killing: Bodies handed over to heirs, family stage sit-in at GT Road

SAHIWAL: The bodies of four persons including two women who were killed in an alleged shootout by counter terrorism department were handed over to the heirs.



Khalil, along with his wife, daughter and a friend, were killed by CTD in an alleged encounter on Saturday.

The family was going from Lahore to Burewala to attend a wedding when they were intercepted by the police.

Three kids, who were also in the car, survived the shooting.

The relatives of Khalil have staged sit-in at G.T Road along with the bodies of the victims. The protesting heirs are demanding FIR against the CTD officials involved in alleged shootout.

The heirs of the victims have said that they would continue to stage sit-in till registration of case against CTD officials.

Flow of traffic has been affected due to sit-in at G.T Road.

All personnel of Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department involved in killing of four people in Sahiwal have been taken into custody, a government’s spokesman said.

The arrest came shortly after Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered provincial police chief to arrest the CTD’s men who had carried out the raid in Sahiwal.