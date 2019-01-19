Sahiwal killings: CTD personnel arrested on CM Punjab’s order

LAHORE: All personnel of Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department involved in killing of four people in Sahiwal have been taken into custody, a government’s spokesman said.



The arrest came shortly after Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered provincial police chief to arrest the CTD’s men who had carried out the raid in Sahiwal.

Four people, including a husband and a wife and their young daughter, were killed when CTD personnel opened fire on their car near Sahiwal.

The family was going from Lahore to Burewala to attend a wedding when they were intercepted by the police.

Three kids, who were also in the car, survived the shooting.

Son of the killed man told media that his parents had begged police to spare their lives.

A CTD spokesman claimed that all those killed in the raid were terrorists, a claim which was rejected by the relatives of victims.

The spokesman further said that three terrorists had managed to escape during intelligence-based operation.

Imran Khan phones Buzdar

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Chief Minister Buzdar to reach Sahiwal in the aftermath of killing of four people during a police raid.

According to sources, Premier Khan has directed the chief minister to visit the hospital in Sahiwal and monitor the situation himself.

CM Buzdar has asked Punjab police chief to immediately arrest all CTD personnel involved in the raid.

JIT to probe killing

Meanwhile, IG Punjab formed a joint investigation team to probe into the killing.

DIG Zulfiqar Hameed was named as head of the JIT while officials from intelligence agencies were also made part of it.

The JIT was asked to complete its inquiry in three days and submit a report within three days of the incident.