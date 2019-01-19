close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 19, 2019

Police arrest 11 suspects after operation in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 19, 2019
Photo: Geo News.

KARACHI: Eleven people were taken into custody on Friday night following a raid conducted at the North Nazimabad area of the metropolis, reported Geo News.

Police further revealed that 20 suspects were already held while the 11 arrested on Friday night were found possessing weapons, contraband as well as stolen motorcycles from the Taimuria neighborhood.

Moreover, it was revealed that the nabbed suspects were also embroiled in offences like street crimes, drug-peddling and stealing motorcycles.

Police further stated that the previously seized suspects are presently undergoing interrogation while their criminal records accumulation and document verification is also being conducted.

