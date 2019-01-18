Afghan Taliban, US next round of talks to be held in Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: The next round of talks between Afghan Taliban and United States will be held in Islamabad Pakistan.



Diplomatic sources said US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who is in Pakistan, has expressed wish to hold talks with Afghan Taliban in Islamabad. Pakistan accepted Zalmay’s request.

The sources added that a delegation of over 10 leaders of Afghan Taliban will attend talks in Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar will also participate in the talks, the sources added.

Earlier, Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehhmood Qureshi to discuss progress on Afghan peace process.

According to Geo News, representatives of US State Department, Pentagon and National Security Council accompanied Khalilzad to the foreign office.

Foreign minster told the delegation that Pakistan would continue its efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding reconciliation process aimed at bringing peace in the war torn country was shared responsibility.

The US envoy thanked the foreign minister for Islamabad's role in facilitating talks between US and the Taliban.

He said US values Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad is on a fifth visit to the region for Afghan reconciliation since he assumed office.