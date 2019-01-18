Mobile phone prices to go sky high

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has imposed heavy import duty on mobile phones resulting in increase of smartphone prices by 20,000, Karachi Electronics Dealers Association said Friday.



The hike, reportedly highest in recent years, from 15 percent to 44-52 will drastically impact upon the prices of the mobile phones, dealers say.

Also, the tax authorities have made the ‘Type Approval’ mandatory for the import of used mobile phones.

According to the KEDA President, Muhammad Rizwan the duty hike will likely jack up the smartphone prices by Rs 20,000.