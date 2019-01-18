close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
World

Web Desk
January 18, 2019

Muslim-American activist Noor Tagouri misrepresented as Pakistani actress by Vogue

World

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 18, 2019

Globally renowned magazine Vogue misidentified Muslim-American journalist Noot Tagouri as Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari in its February issue.

The Libyan American activist took to Instagram to share her feelings on the gaffe that American Vogue had made.

In an emotional post Tagouri wrote, “I’m so heartbroken and devastated. I have been misrepresented and misidentified multiple times in media publications — to the point of putting my life in danger. I never, ever expected this from a publication I respect so much and have read since I was a child.”

View this post on Instagram

I’m SO heartbroken and devastated. Like my heart actually hurts. I’ve been waiting to make this announcement for MONTHS. One of my DREAMS of being featured in American @VogueMagazine came true!! We finally found the issue in JFK airport. I hadn’t seen the photo or the text. Adam wanted to film my reaction to seeing this for the first time. But, as you can see in the video, I was misidentified as a Pakistani actress named Noor Bukhari. My name is Noor Tagouri, I’m a journalist, activist, and speaker. I have been misrepresented and misidentified MULTIPLE times in media publications - to the point of putting my life in danger. I never, EVER expected this from a publication I respect SO much and have read since I was a child. Misrepresentation and misidentification is a constant problem if you are Muslim in America. And as much as I work to fight this, there are moments like this where I feel defeated.

A post shared by Noor Tagouri نور التاجوري (@noor) on

Tagouri had been expecting a life-altering feature on her struggles and achievements by Vogue only to find out that the publication had misrepresented her as actress Noor Bukhari.

Tagouri further stated that misidentification is “a constant problem if you are Muslim in America,” and is among the obstacles that she continually faces through her work as an activist. With this latest incident, she wrote that she feels “defeated.”

However, Tagouri continued to strike a discourse on Twitter to educate people on the occurrence and even wrote an email to Vogue to ensure that there wouldn’t be an issue with mislabelling.

The publication shortly after addressing the matter issued an apology to Tagouri on its social media channels.

“We were thrilled at the chance to photograph Tagouri and shine a light on the important work she does, and to have misidentified her is a painful misstep. We also understand that there is a larger issue of misidentification in media—especially among nonwhite subjects,” read the post. 



