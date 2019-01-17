Pakistan, US agree on intra-Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United States diplomats on Thursday agreed that ultimately the intra Afghan dialogue would be vital to agree upon the contours of a future Afghan polity where Afghanistan becomes a stable and prosperous country and at peace with its neighbours.



The US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who arrived here, held a delegation level meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to discuss developments in the Afghan reconciliation process.

Ambassador Khalilzad was accompanied by an interagency delegation representing Departments of Defence, State and National Security Council.

Foreign Secretary was assisted by senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Ambassador Khalilzad briefed the Pakistan side on his recent engagements in the region.

He lauded Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating direct talks between Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi last month.

Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate Afghan reconciliation process to realize the shared goal of peace and stability in the region.

It was noted that taking the Afghan peace process forward remained a shared responsibility.

This is Ambassador Khalilzad’s fifth trip to the region.