PTI government to launch National Youth Development Programme

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, PTI government is working on National Youth Development Index (NYDI) to introduce a culture of youth development in the country.



He was chairing a meeting with a delegation led by Secretary Statistics Division and a team from UNDP to explore a way forward in this regard. It was agreed in the meeting that a tehsil-level national youth development survey would be conducted to capture data on youth education, health, employment, engagement and wellbeing.

Usman Dar added, “The launch of National Youth Development Index (NYDI) would be a revolutionary step for the socio-economic development of youth, as it would gauge level of youth development not only at provincial/regional level but also at the district and tehsil levels.