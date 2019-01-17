Imran lacks courage, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said democracy does not allow revoking decisions that has been taken by the parliament with two-third majority, in a reference to 18th amendment.

"Decision are taken with two-third majority in the house while a couple of non-elected persons undo them with a stroke of pen". It can't happen in democracy," he said while speaking in the National Assembly.

He said when the chief justice asked the JIT members who gave the orders to put the names of Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah on ECL no answer was given.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan made a statement about the National Assembly session and the ECL but it would be better if he would have come to the house instead of using Twitter . "But he lacks courage," he said.

Commenting on Supreme Court orders regarding 18th amendment, Bilawal Bhutto said the Sindh government established hospitals of international standards like NICVD which provides free of cost treatment.

"If Supreme Court really wants to snatch these institutions It would be difficult for me to explain to the people. "They would think it is an attack on 18th amendment".

Taking aim at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the premier was collecting donations from across the world to run the country.

"Where would they get money to run NICVD," he said demanding the government guarantee free treatment of people at the facility.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the opposition has agreed that it would not compromise on the economic, humanitarian issues as well as democratic rights of the people.

"The day will come when PTI too will support us on these issues," he said.

The PPP chairman said provincial rights have been acquired after a long struggle and "we would no let anyone snatch them"