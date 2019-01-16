South-Indian stars Vishal, Anisha are now engaged!

South Indian actress Anisha Alla of movie Arjun Reddy fame, on Wednesday, became one of the top trending names after getting engaged to beau Vishal Krishna.



The couple announced their engagement on social media in a loved-up post:

“I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart. I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value," Anish wrote on Instagram.

She also posted a bunch of endearing pictures of herself along with Vishal.

Vishal Krishna (screen name Vishal) is the son of film producer GK Reddy and he has featured in films such as Thimiru, Salute, Vedi and Irumbu Thirai.



The post went viral on the internet with Vishal reciprocating Anisha’s gesture with a romantic post:

“Yes... happy... too happy... happiest. Her name's #AnishaAlla. And yes, she said, 'Yes.' And it's confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. Will be announcing the date soon. God bless,” he tweeted.



