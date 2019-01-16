WhatsApp introduces new voice typing feature

On the go? No time to type the whole message? WhatsApp has now introduced a new feature which allows you to voice type the message.

The users can directly start dictating a message from within the app using a new mic icon on the keyboard.

In order to use the feature, the Android users will need to press the mic icon just above the keyboard and dictate the message they want to send, while this icon is present on the bottom right for iOS users.

The dictation feature is available for phones running on Android and iOS.

This is nothing new and the smartphone users are already using it with smart voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. But the WhatsApp has now made it easier for the users to type the messages.

A few inconsistencies are found during dictation tests like when you say “full stop” it writes the word instead of putting a ‘.’.

One has to finally push the send button in order to push the message. The feature is good when you need to type longer messages.