Wed Jan 16, 2019
Pakistan

January 16, 2019

IHC fixes application seeking early hearing of petition seeking PM Imran's disqualification

Wed, Jan 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed for hearing an application  seeking early hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Geo News, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan issued orders for fixing the the application  for hearing on Thursday.

The Chief Justice asked the applicant to satisfy the court tomorrow  that the petition seeking the disqualification of the  prime minister  is admissible 

