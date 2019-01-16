IHC fixes application seeking early hearing of petition seeking PM Imran's disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed for hearing an application seeking early hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Geo News, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan issued orders for fixing the the application for hearing on Thursday.

The Chief Justice asked the applicant to satisfy the court tomorrow that the petition seeking the disqualification of the prime minister is admissible