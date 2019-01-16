Three arrested after several raids around Karachi

KARACHI: Two fugitives and a wanted individual were taken into custody on Tuesday night from various areas around the metropolis, revealed police reports.

As per the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Malir, a drug seller found with contraband in his possession was held from Karachi’s Sharafi Goth.

Moreover, reports revealed that one of the fugitives identified as Akbar had been nabbed by police officials amidst an operation on Tuesday night in Shah Latif Town.

On the other hand, a raid in Sachal Goth also led to the arrest of a wanted suspect identified as Abid, the SSP revealed further.