close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
January 15, 2019

PM Imran expresses gratitude to donors of Shaukat Khanum

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Jan 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his gratitude to all the donors for their help in achieving the financial targets of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) for the year 2018.

On his twitter account, he expressed his confidence that the people would continue their support in the mission to save lives of the poor cancer patients in Pakistan who otherwise, could not afford treatment.

“The target of SKMCH for the year 2019 is Rs. 13 billion ($ 20 m), half of which will need to be met through your donations,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressing his gratitude further tweeted that over the years “my faith in the goodness of mankind has increased greatly. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) is a living tribute to your kindness and generosity”.

Latest News

More From Pakistan