PM Imran expresses gratitude to donors of Shaukat Khanum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his gratitude to all the donors for their help in achieving the financial targets of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) for the year 2018.



On his twitter account, he expressed his confidence that the people would continue their support in the mission to save lives of the poor cancer patients in Pakistan who otherwise, could not afford treatment.

“The target of SKMCH for the year 2019 is Rs. 13 billion ($ 20 m), half of which will need to be met through your donations,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressing his gratitude further tweeted that over the years “my faith in the goodness of mankind has increased greatly. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) is a living tribute to your kindness and generosity”.