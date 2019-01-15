PPP MPAs in touch with PTI for formation of forward bloc in Sindh: Fawad

KARACHI: Federal Information Minister Fwad Chaudhry on Tuesday warned of forming forward bloc in Sindh if the provincial government failed to bring the change, claiming that senior members of the Pakistan People's Party has approached the PTI.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival in Karachi, he also demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah resign because he was working against the interest of people.

"We want to give PPP a chance. PPP should itself consider it and demand resignation from its chief minister," he said.

The information minister also criticized Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying the PPP chairman was still a kid who has nothing to do with Sindh.

He said he has travelled in economy class but Raza Rabbani who pretends to be labour leader flies in business class and lives in Minister Colony despite being not entitled.

Chaudhry said Sindh has not given its sharer of NFC to Fata while centre and rest of the provinces gave their share to the erstwhile Fata.

"They distance themselves when the time comes for practical measures. The money which was to be spent on Fata would also go to Omni and Zardari groups" he said.