Imran Khan's allegation baseless: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday termed Prime Minister remarks that opposition was seeking an NRO as baseless.

He was talking to the media outside the Parliament house.

When asked whether the opposition was staging walk out from National Assembly in order to get an NRO, he said "Imran Khan's allegation is so baseless that it doesn't merit an answer".

He said media would be informed about the matters the opposition is taken into confidence.

Shehbaz Sharif's statement came an hour after the prime minister took to Twitter to criticize the Opposition for staging walk-out from the National Assembly.



