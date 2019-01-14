Vibrant, responsible media plays pivotal role in country’s development: PM

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the pivotal role of a strong, vibrant and responsible media in the country’s development and public awareness, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the Ministry of Information to play its proactive role in keeping the masses aware about government’s policies through media.



The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to heads of various wings of the Ministry of Information here.



Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Special Assistants to PM Iftikhar Durrani and Yousaf Baig Mirza were also present in the meeting.

He said the government was fully cognizant of the factors behind deliberate and concocted propaganda regarding government’s policies about media.

However, there was a need to expose this nefarious propaganda with the cooperation of media, he added.

The Prime Minister said since any civilized and responsible society did not allow the dissemination of baseless and concocted news, the relations with media should be further strengthened in the common mission of discouraging the trend of fake news publication.

He also urged the public relations officers of the various ministries to be proactive in the provision of accurate information to media and ensuring them the access to information.

The Prime Minister said that the present government was first in history which in line with its manifesto was working on structural reforms to improve the lot of country.

He said the government’s efforts were not aimed at personal gains but for the betterment of country and masses.

The Prime Minister said that structural reforms were always considered as difficult phase in the life of nations, but this difficult phase would follow good and prosperous era.