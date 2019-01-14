Varun Dhawan set to play Mukesh Ambani's father next

close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2019
Varun Dhawan asked if Katrina should marry Salman Khan on Koffee with Karan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 14, 2019

Bollywood’s upcoming film Bharat has caught the attention of the public numerous times since going on floors due to certain actors walking in and out, and now it appears to have welcomed a new star –Varun Dhawan.

According to hearsay, the 31-year-old Student of the Year has now stepped into the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial for a cameo where he will be essaying the avatar of Indian business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani from his post-partition days.

“The character of Varun will have the audiences smile because they will realise that Varun is indeed playing the character of Sr Ambani (Dhirubhai Ambani) in the film. The character has been used primarily to show certain important facets of the pre and post Partition days. In fact, another interesting thing in the film is that Katrina Kaif is playing Salman Khan’s boss in the movie,” stated a source. 

