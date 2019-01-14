Pakistan Weather Forecast: Monday 14-01-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rain and snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar,...
ISLAMABAD: Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division.
Pakistan Weather Forecast: Sunday 13-01-2019
Synoptic Situation:
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.A westerly wave is moved away to north-easterly direction.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division .
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Punjab, KP, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:
Kashmir: Muzaffarabd 70, Garhhi Dupatta 21,Kotli 06, Rawalakot 03,KP: Balakot 29,Kakul 19,Malmjabba 17, Peshawar 08, Saidu Sharif 06, Kohat 05, Kalam 04, Pattan, Cherat 02, Dir, Lower Dir, Risalpur 01, Punjab: Muree 14, Okara 04, Islamabad (Saidpur, A/P 07, Golra 04, Z.P 02, Bokra 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04, Chaklala 03), Jhelum 03,Mangla, Sahiwal, Kasur 02, M.B din, Gujrat, Lahore, Shorkot 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza10, Bunji, Chillas, Bagrote 03,Gilgit 01,Snowfall(inch): Malamjaba 12, Muree07, Kalam 04, Chitral, Rawalakot 02, kakul, Drosh, Astore 01, Bagrote, Hunza Trace.
Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:
Kalam, Kalat -11°C, Skardu, Malamjbba, Quetta -08°C, Bagrote, Gupis -07°C, Astore -06°C, Chitral, Hunza -05°C, Dalbandin -04°C, Muree, Dir, Parachinar, Kakul -03°C, Mirkhani and Gilgit -02°C.
