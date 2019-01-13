Pakistan Weather Forecast: Sunday 13-01-2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.



However, partly cloudy weather is expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the latest PMD advisory said.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to move east-ward during next 24 hours.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, Makran, Sukkur, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, D.G khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

KP: Balakot 29, Pattan, Dir 25, Risalpur 20, Mirkhani, Kalam, Malamjabba 15, Chitral 12, Lower Dir 10, Drosh09, Pehswar(City) 07, Cherat 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Kakul 02, Kashmir:Garidupatta 17, Muzaffarabad 16, Rawalakot 11,Kotli 07,Punjab: Islamabad (Z.p 10, Saidpur 06, Golra 05, Bokra, A/p 04), Murree 10,Rawalpindi (Chaklala05, Shamsabad 03), Okara 03, Sailkot (A/P), Kamra, Jehlum 02, Hafizabad, M.B din, Sahiwal, R.Y khan, Noorpurthal, Chakwal, Bhakkar 01, Balochistan: Lasbella 07, Quetta 03, Barkhan 01, Sindh: Jaccobad, Rohri 01.

Snowfall (inch): Kalam 09, Malamjabba, Murree 04, Ziarat 02, Chitral 01, Bagrote, Skardu trace.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Bagrote, Gupis, Skardu -08°C, Astore -06°C, Kalam , Malamjabba -05°C, Hunza -04°C, Kalat -03°C, Drosh, Gilgit, Bunji, Parachinar and Murrree -02°C.