Sun Jan 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 13, 2019

Fawad Chaudhry renews demand for Sindh CM's resignation

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that  the PTI government has not withdrawn its demand for the resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The NAB will investigate charges against Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case, he told media persons. 

The names are placed on the Exit Control List not because of designations but on the basis of character, said the minister.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari had no political career anymore. 

“One is in jail while the other will follow suit soon,” he said.

Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif’s trial was strange considering he was allowed to go to London during the court proceedings. 

He said that Shehbaz Sharif was in prison on paper but reality is he was living in his home.

