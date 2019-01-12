Sattar should sit at home as his time's over: Waseem Akhtar

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar was advised by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Saturday to quit politics and stay at home.

According to reports the mayor responding to a question stated that the MQM-P leader’s time in politics is now over as he has “put an axe on his own foot”, while adding that he should let people do their jobs.

Treading ahead he stated that the metropolis was neglected by the local government owing to the noncompliance demonstrated by the provincial government.

"Had we been given required resources and packages from the federal government, we would have been able to serve better," he stated adding that "I admit I wasn't able to serve according to the mandate as I had very limited authority.”

Moreover, he urged the authorities to take on the issue of inhabitants of federal government quarters saying: “The residents have been living since last 46 years. The residents have a right to live there, its there right to live there. The government of the day gave the land to the residents.”

The mayor also mentioned that roadside encroachments were returning again after an extensive operation around the city while also stressing that the police should take action against them.