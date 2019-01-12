close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
World

Web Desk
January 12, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard, first Hindu Congress woman, to run for US president in 2020

World

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 12, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard, member of the US House of Representative, on Friday  said she will run for President in 2020.

The 37-year old Democrat from Hawaii  made her plan public while talking to CNN.

Tulsi Gabbard is the first Hindu member of US Congress who also serves on the House Foreign Affairs committee.

Obama protege Julian Castro set to join 2020 presidential race

Castro, a fierce Trump critic, is a third generation American. Last year he said he probably would not be in the United States if today´s strict immigration policies were in place when Castro´s grandmother crossed the border as a young girl in 1922.

She is among many Democrats who has come forward with plans to challenge President Donald Trump next year.

Names of Senator Elizabeth Warren, former member of Obama cabinet Julian Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders have emerged as potential candidates for the presidency, according to local media reports.  

