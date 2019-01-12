Tulsi Gabbard, first Hindu Congress woman, to run for US president in 2020

Tulsi Gabbard, member of the US House of Representative, on Friday said she will run for President in 2020.



The 37-year old Democrat from Hawaii made her plan public while talking to CNN.

Tulsi Gabbard is the first Hindu member of US Congress who also serves on the House Foreign Affairs committee.

She is among many Democrats who has come forward with plans to challenge President Donald Trump next year.



Names of Senator Elizabeth Warren, former member of Obama cabinet Julian Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders have emerged as potential candidates for the presidency, according to local media reports.