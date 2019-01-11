German envoy Martin Kobler 'disappointed' over Mazari's refugee statement

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler expressed his disappointment on Friday with Shireen Mazari’s statement regarding the European Union’s (EU) approach towards refugees.

The human rights minister had condemned the EU’s approach towards refugees being “either to pay other Muslim states to take on the burden (& then forget abt them) or to simply turn them away from EU shores - despite many conflicts, from where refugees escape, having a major EU/US role.”

The envoy retorted clarifying that Germany had taken in one million Syrian refugees in 2015 under directives by chancellor Angela Merkel.

“disappointed by this statement: i think its not fair. chancellor merkel took courageous decision in 2015 to receive around 1 mio refugees in #germany who fled syria. #germany hosts today 1,4 mio refugees. last week german government accepted many refugees crossing mediterrean,” he tweeted.



