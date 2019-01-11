Kaka deems Pakistan visit ‘unforgettable’

Football stars Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo arrived in Pakistan on Thursday ahead of a promotional activity in link with their planned football action.



The duo was given hero’s welcome upon arrival as they were presented Ajrak and Sindhi Topi. The football stars, on a day-long visit to the country, formally laid the foundation of World Soccer Stars, aimed at promoting budding talent through exhibition matches and coaching clinics.

Deeming his visit in Pakistan as ‘unforgettable’, Kaka posted a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen interacting with a huge crowd gathered around the famed football stalwart for autograph.

Kaka tweeted: “Unforgettable visit in Pakistan.”

Earlier, while speaking to the media after arriving in the southern port city of Karachi, Kaka's counterpart Figo said that he was “excited to be here.”

"There is a great promise of football in Pakistan so we are here to help develop the game," he said.