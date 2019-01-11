Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 11-01-2019

Rain and snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions. Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle at few places is also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at one or two places in Kohat, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:



Skardu, Kalam -09°C, Astore, Gupis, Bagrote -08°C, Hunza-07°C, Gilgit, Dir, Malamjabba -04°C, Rawalakot -03°C, Murree -02°C, Mirkhani, Drosh, Parachinar, Quetta, Kamra -01°C.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions.