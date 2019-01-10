PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan owns over Rs450 million property in US

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan owns expensive property in the United States.

The News investigative reporter Ahmed Noorani revealed in Geo News program ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzad Kay Sath’ that Aleema Khan had not declared her American property till 2017.

According to Ahmed Noorani, Aleema Khan owns three flats of a four-storey building in New Jersey, while her business partner owns a single flat.

The current worth of Aleema Khan’s New Jersey property is over Rs45 crore, Noorani said, adding she holds 75 percent of the property.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of Aleema’s property in Dubai on November 28.

