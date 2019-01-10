PM Imran Khan does not enjoy immunity from proceedings, says NAB chairman Javed Iqbal

LAHORE: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that if Opposition leader in the National Assembly could face anti-graft body probe, than Prime Minister also does not have immunity from it.



Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said addressing a ceremony here Thursday. He said it was top priority of NAB to take the cases of mega corruption to their logical end.

The Chairman stressed that NAB believed in ‘work, work and work" under the provided law.

He said the performance of NAB Lahore in particular had a key role in the overall performance of NAB.

Commenting on Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks that NAB case was insult to Prime Minister, Javed Iqbal said, "People are naive to think NAB has insulted the premier.”

He continued, “In fact the case against PM Imran Khan shows the supremacy of law in Pakistan, and it has increased the honour of the Prime Minister.”

It is general impression across the world that Pakistan is serious and striving to end corruption. He paid rich tribute to Chief Justice of Pakistan and all other justice for bringing the rule of law in the country.

