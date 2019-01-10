Shaniera Akram says watching too much TV damages culture





KARACHI: Shaniera Akram, wife of legend cricketer and former skipper Pakistan Wasim Akram, has said that watching too much television damages the culture most.

Shaniera took to Twitter Thursday, saying, “All this talk about television content damaging culture. What damages culture the most is people watching too much television.”

She added, “I grew up watching content from around the world. Drama is drama, news is drama, pretty much anything on TV is a bit dramatic that’s what makes great TV. It’s when you watch too much of one thing, that’s when it can become very dangerous.”