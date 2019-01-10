Three killed as boat featured on Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch' capsizes

Three people were killed when a fishing boat that featured on the Discovery Channel's show "Deadliest Catch" capsized.

According to report the incident took place on Tuesday night off the Oregeon coast and killed three fisherman.

Associated Press news agency reported that US Coast Guards faced 12-to-14 foot waves when they tried to rescue the crew who had

requested an escort.

Those who died were identified as James Lacey, 48, Joshua Porter, 50 and the boat’s captain, Stephen Biernacki, 50.

The reports said an investigation was underway.