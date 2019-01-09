‘Good news coming in for Pakistan’: German envoy after Bill Gates writes to PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler has expressed gratitude over Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates intend to invest in Pakistan’s IT sector.



Kobler took to Twitter, a day after Bill Gates writes letter to PM Imran Khan and shown his interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The German envoy says, “Good news coming in for Pakistan. Great that Bill Gates wants to invest in IT sector. Looking forward towards 'Pakistan Silicon Valley'”

About polio eradication, Martin Kobler said, “WHO and Bill Gates Foundation together with the people of Pakistan can End Polio and Germany also contributes to Polio Eradication.”

Bill Gates expressed the interest to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bill Gates foundation President Chris Elias called on PM Imran Khan here on Tuesday and handed over the letter to him.

The letter also states that the Bill Gates foundation also intends to invest in health sector of Pakistan.