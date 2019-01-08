Bill Gates writes letter to PM Imran Khan, shows interest to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shown his interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Bill Gates expressed the interest to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bill Gates foundation President Chris Elias called on PM Imran Khan here on Tuesday and handed over the letter to him.

The letter also states that the Bill Gates foundation also intends to invest in health sector of Pakistan.

World Health Organization GD Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was also present on the occasion.

Both the visiting dignitaries appreciated efforts of government of Pakistan in eradicating polio from the country, saying that they want to see Pakistan polio-free in the future.

In December last year, PM Imran Khan and Bill Gates had a telephonic conversation during which the latter praised Pakistani leader for his efforts for eradication of polio.

Quoting sources, the TV channel reported that the phone call between the founder of Microsoft and the prime minister lasted for 30 minutes.



Gates, also a renowned philanthropist, assured his continuing support in different fields including strengthening the IT sector in Pakistan.

The sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Bill Gates for the support he has extended in social sector.