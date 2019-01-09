Hardik Pandya served show cause notice after misogynist remark

Indian cricket stalwart Hardik Pandya was served show-cause notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday after he was criticised for making sexist, misogynistic remarks on women during his appearance on chat show Koffee with Karan.



Hardik, along with batsman KL Rahul, triggered a massive outpour online for their problematic statements on women, prompting the Board to consider banning players from attending any shows unrelated to cricket.

While Hardik had apologised for his statements, saying he got "carried away by the nature" of the show, Rahul has not addressed the matter at hand as yet.

The Board informed about its decision in an official statement.

“We have sent showcause notices to Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul or their comments. They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation,” Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators said.

In his apology, Hardik wrote:

“After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way.”

He added, “Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show in no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect.”

Hardik had invited immense flak for his remarks on the show where he was seen boasting about casual hook-ups with multiple women.

When asked why he wouldn’t ask women’s names at a club, he said that he likes to ‘watch and observe how they move.’

His statements were deemed as ‘crass and cringeworthy’ prompting the BCCI to think about barring cricketers from appearing on ‘such non-cricket shows’, a source said.

"It will be considered whether players should even be allowed to appear on such shows which have got nothing to do with cricket,” the source stated.