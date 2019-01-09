close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 9, 2019

Eight Pakistani girls detained at Nairobi's dance club: lawyer demands compensation

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 09, 2019

NAIROBI: The lawyer representing the Eight Pakistani girls, who were arrested at Balle Balle Club in  Nairobi and deported, wants two ministers  to pay them $90,000  for their irregular deportation.

As per details, the girls, who were said to be belly dancers, were arrested at Balle Balle Club in Parklands, Nairobi, on January 1. They were deported on January 4 for violating terms of the temporary passes that allowed them into Kenya to promote transnational culture.

The Indian owner of Balle Ballle Club, Safendra Kumar Sonwani, was also arrested alongside eight Pakistani girls has been detained four more days for police to finish their probe on human trafficking.

In court on Tuesday, lawyer Evans Ondieki prayed for the order against ministers Fred Matiang'i (Interior) and Rashid Echesa (Sports, Culture and Heritage).

He told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot that the girls should be compensated as they were deported despite having valid visas and special passes that issued by the State.


Latest News

More From Pakistan