Eight Pakistani girls detained at Nairobi's dance club: lawyer demands compensation

NAIROBI: The lawyer representing the Eight Pakistani girls, who were arrested at Balle Balle Club in Nairobi and deported, wants two ministers to pay them $90,000 for their irregular deportation.

As per details, the girls, who were said to be belly dancers, were arrested at Balle Balle Club in Parklands, Nairobi, on January 1. They were deported on January 4 for violating terms of the temporary passes that allowed them into Kenya to promote transnational culture.

The Indian owner of Balle Ballle Club, Safendra Kumar Sonwani, was also arrested alongside eight Pakistani girls has been detained four more days for police to finish their probe on human trafficking.



In court on Tuesday, lawyer Evans Ondieki prayed for the order against ministers Fred Matiang'i (Interior) and Rashid Echesa (Sports, Culture and Heritage).



He told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot that the girls should be compensated as they were deported despite having valid visas and special passes that issued by the State.



