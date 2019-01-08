Ranveer Singh talks about wife Deepika Padukone, personal life

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who tied the knot recently have returned home after their honeymoon and are back to work.



While the inside honeymoon pictures of the newly-weds in Sri Lanka were kept away from the public’s eye, the two were greeted back home with a plethora of cameras pointed towards their happy faces at the Mumbai airport.

Recently in an interview, Ranveer Singh spoke out about his personal life and wife Deepika, saying he is going to be the husband of the millennium.

India media quoted Ranveer as saying, "I'm gonna glide and breeze through it."

Speaking about Deepika, Simmba actor Ranveer said, “Deepika is so gharelu, and I love it."