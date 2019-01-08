Top military brass reviews border fencing, security situation

RAWALPINDI: The 217th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country.



According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, progress of ongoing operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan border, situation along eastern border including Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent citizens and Afghan reconciliation process were also discussed.

The conference reiterated to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.