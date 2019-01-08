close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 8, 2019

Top military brass reviews border fencing, security situation

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 08, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The 217th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, progress of ongoing operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan border, situation along eastern border including Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent citizens and Afghan reconciliation process were also discussed.

The conference reiterated to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.

Latest News

More From Pakistan