Tue Jan 08, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 8, 2019

Football icons Kaka and Figo greet PM Imran Khan before arrival

Before their arrival in Pakistan, Football icons, Brazilian Ricardo Kaká and Portuguese Luís Figo have released a video message.

In the video posted on Twitter, the international football stars greet   Prime Minister Imran Khan and inform him about their upcoming visit to Pakistan.

The footballers are  scheduled to land in Pakistan on January 10 where  they will  make special appearances in Karachi at The Pearl Continental followed by an appearance in Lahore at The Packages Mall.


