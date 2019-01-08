Football icons Kaka and Figo greet PM Imran Khan before arrival

Before their arrival in Pakistan, Football icons, Brazilian Ricardo Kaká and Portuguese Luís Figo have released a video message.



In the video posted on Twitter, the international football stars greet Prime Minister Imran Khan and inform him about their upcoming visit to Pakistan.

The footballers are scheduled to land in Pakistan on January 10 where they will make special appearances in Karachi at The Pearl Continental followed by an appearance in Lahore at The Packages Mall.





