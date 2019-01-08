Sushmita, Rohman Shawl confess infinite love in adorable Instagram conversation

close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2019
Sushmita Sen makes boyfriend Rohman Shawl official part of family

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 08, 2019

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her beau Rohman Shawl are giving everyone major relationship goals as they keep confessing the love they have for one another time and again.

In an endearing Instagram conversation the couple had the entire internet swooning over their PDA.

It started when Rohman commented on Sushmita’s post saying, "Can't stop falling in love with you,” to which Sushmita replied, "Then its best you don't stop. I love you, jaan.”

It was only last week that Sushmita wished Rohman on his birthday and declared her love for the model along with some video clips of their workout.

Sushmita and Rohman started dating each other a few years back. 

Their relationship came into the spotlight after a picture of them visiting Agra with her "team and love of life" went crazy viral.

It seems that Rohman is a now an integral part of Sushmita’s family as he was seen attending Sushmita’s cousin wedding along with her parents, brother and daughters. 



